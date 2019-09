The home goods retailer announced that starting today, December 26, 2018, it will be offering up to 50% off on select items for in-store shoppers. The one downside? The best deals are only available in-store and vary by location. So to snag 50% off, you'll have to take a trip to your local Ikea. A few sale items are available online, however: These include up to 30% off select Strandom chairs , up to 30% off select Alex desks , and up to 25% off select Billy birch bookcases . All three of these offers will be valid on both in-store and online purchases.