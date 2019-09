29 Genius Amazon Gifts For The Last-Minute Shopper

We already know you spend a healthy chunk of your shopping time cruising through Amazon . We’re right there with you. Where else can you find a cool handbag, a bulk-pack of toilet paper, and a couch for your new apartment all in one place? No surprise that the mega-retailer is also a treasure trove for unique present ideas as well. But if you’re a last-minute shopper, the endless digital shelves can feel beyond overwhelming. That’s why we’re saving you the time with a curated range of trinkets for everyone on our list, which are all guaranteed to be delivered by December 25.