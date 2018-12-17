While we've been busy gossiping about the Golden Globe and SAG award nominations, Netflix has quietly been working on the next TV show that will take us all by storm, and it's nothing like you'd expect. The streaming service has recruited some seriously all-star names to voice the characters in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a series prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson movie.
This modern take on the classic will once again rely on puppetry to create the magical fantasy world, as well as more modern special effects and CGI. It's also recruited some of the biggest names in the business to give the story that extra bit of oomph that makes it shiny and new for 2019. For instance, the main characters, Rian, Brea, and Deet, are voiced by Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel, respectively. These Gelfling heroes must protect the world of Thra from the Skekis, who wield an unknown power that Rian, Brea, and Deet set out on an adventure to beat.
And that's just the beginning of the long list of cast members. Other voice actors include Helena Bonham-Carter, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Alicia Vikander, Mark Hamill, Keegan-Michael Key, Andy Samberg, Caitriona Balfe, Harris Dickinson, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Harvey Fierstein, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, and Donna Kimball.
A teaser for the upcoming film was released over the summer, giving a glimpse into the lengthy process that went into creating the original, but in case the world of the Gelfling is totally new to you, watch the trailer for the original 1982 movie below.
