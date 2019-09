Melania Trump's Spokeswoman Is Taking Notes From Donald — But Should We Really Care?

Grisham claims the op-ed is “yet another unnecessary attack on the first lady” based on one answer in one interview and indicative of the media’s entire characterization of Trump. According to Grisham, the media ignores the good things Trump does in favor of criticizing trivial things such as a jacket or her shoes. Grisham is asking for honest and unbiased reporting. The problem is Grisham is misconstruing honest and unbiased reporting for positive coverage of the first lady. Trump honestly wore a jacket that, by her own admission, was aimed at sending a message to the media while she was on her way to visit a facility for migrant children in Texas. Factual reporting is not always positive. The media reported on the message the first lady put out. The fastest way to avoid overshadowing Trump’s good work would be to skip the jacket and stay on message.