Here's How To Get Free Starbucks Coffee Every Day In January

Starbucks just released new a gift that keeps on giving. Or, at least, it keeps on giving throughout the first month of the new year.
Starbucks' new Brewed Refill Tumbler is a choice gift for any coffee lovers on your list (who don't brew their own) because it's actually 32 gifts in one. After discovering the tumbler through Delish, we reached out to Starbucks for more info: With purchase of the 2019 Brewed Refill Tumbler, customers will be allowed one grande brewed hot coffee or hot tea for free every day for the entire month of January. That's 31 free 16-ounce cups of coffee. While the price of a grande brewed hot coffee at Starbucks varies by location, its average price in the U.S. is around $2.10. If you take full advantage of the Brewed Refill Tumbler offer, you could save about $65.
Though the 2019 Brewed Refill Tumbler is well over a $65 value, the cup costs much less than that at $40. The tumbler itself is stainless steel and features a subtle etched design. It holds 16 ounces of liquid and is insulated to keep coffee warm.
The tumbler is currently available for purchase at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S., but it will only be around while supplies last. It's hard to think of a better way to start off the new year than with 31 free cups of coffee.
