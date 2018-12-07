16 Practical Holiday Gifts For Impractical People

When shopping for holiday presents, you're usually thinking of adjectives like fun and festive. Practical isn't a word that immediately springs to mind. But if you're gifting the kind of person who is more apt to spend their own cash on, shall we say, less-than-practical things like eating out or the acquisition of designer footwear, sometimes the best thing you can get them is that very quotidian object they'll never bother buying for themselves.
What's more, useful objects don't have to be boring. There are plenty of cute, giftable options, from a vintage-inspired can opener to home accessories that will help your giftee stay true to their New Year's resolution to keep their home neater. Initially, at least. Read on for our favorite useful gifts — many of which are affordable enough that you can even cop one for yourself.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.