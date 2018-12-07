Why We Love Colville, The Latest Editor-Founded Fashion Brand

“There’s always room for good ideas,” she begins. “Nobody needs another handbag, nobody needs to buy another shirt — but if it’s a beautiful handbag and a beautiful shirt, then why not?” She likens the birth of the brand to having a child: “If you thought of everything that goes into it and everything that could happen — every ghastly thing that could go wrong — the world would stop spinning. I think you go into ideas with a real optimism. I’d even go in strategically and think about … putting things into building blocks and doing it in a very organized, careful way — but I don’t think that was our way at all. None of us are really like that anyway.”