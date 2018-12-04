Former America’s Next Top Model contestant Jael Strauss has died after a battle with breast cancer. She was 34.
“On October 2nd I was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer. It has aggressively spread throughout my body and is incurable,” the former reality star wrote. “With treatment it may prolong my life longer than the ‘few months’ doctors said I could make it. I don’t want to die. I need another one of those miracles that I got back in 2013.”
Strauss competed on cycle 8 of America’s Next Top Model. While filming the show, she lost a friend to an overdose, but chose to remain in the competition. She battled addiction herself after leaving the reality show, with her family hosting an intervention for her on The Dr. Phil Show in 2012. In August of 2018, Strauss stated that she had been sober for five years.
