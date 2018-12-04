Story from Pop Culture

America's Next Top Model Contestant Jael Strauss Has Died

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Mark Mainz/Getty Images.
Former America’s Next Top Model contestant Jael Strauss has died after a battle with breast cancer. She was 34.
According to People, Strauss was diagnosed with cancer just two months ago. Per TMZ, she reportedly stopped chemotherapy in late October. She died in the hospice which she entered in November.
In October, Strauss wrote of her diagnosis on her Facebook page.
“On October 2nd I was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer. It has aggressively spread throughout my body and is incurable,” the former reality star wrote. “With treatment it may prolong my life longer than the ‘few months’ doctors said I could make it. I don’t want to die. I need another one of those miracles that I got back in 2013.”
Strauss competed on cycle 8 of America’s Next Top Model. While filming the show, she lost a friend to an overdose, but chose to remain in the competition. She battled addiction herself after leaving the reality show, with her family hosting an intervention for her on The Dr. Phil Show in 2012. In August of 2018, Strauss stated that she had been sober for five years.
A GoFundMe page was set up for Strauss by her friends to help pay her medical bills.
