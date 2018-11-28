Thank God, Game Of Thrones Will Have A Reunion Special

All your favorite characters from Game of Thrones are coming back to life — but just for a reunion special.
The special was shot in Belfast last year, and has finally been confirmed by HBO. It will be available after the end of Season 8. The catch? Fans will have to buy the full box set if they want to see it.
Still, the special sounds worth it to see the cast reunite. It seems likely that plenty of actors from earlier seasons will be returning. Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark in season 1, spilled the beans about the reunion special back in October. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said “it was the last episode, so we all got together.” Who is “we?” Let’s hope it means a full Stark family reunion.
Advertisement
As for who else might show up, it’s already been confirmed that Conan O’Brien is hosting the special. Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) was also spotted in Belfast, but he has been known to visit the set just for fun.
Given how many characters have been a part of the show's long run, the possibilities are endless. Maybe Ygritte (Rose Leslie) will return, since the bizarre cheating scandal between Kit Harrington and Leslie turned out to be a hoax. Maybe Robb Stark, if Richard Madden isn’t too busy with Bodyguard or Rocketman. The main characters will likely all be there, but if Ned Stark is returning then any of the old cast is fair game. Could we get Catelyn (Michelle Fairley)? Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman)? Rickon (Art Parkinson)? Hodor (Kristian Nairn)?
Great, now we’re just sad about how many characters have died.
Advertisement