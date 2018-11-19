This Emily Blunt & Backstreet Boys Duet Is The Stuff Of Legends

Even Mary Poppins gets stage fright sometimes.
Emily Blunt, who will take on the iconic role in the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns, admitted on an episode of The Ellen Show that she still gets nervous about singing in front of people.
“Sing something that we all know,” Ellen encouraged her, to which Blunt replied, “I just feel a bit exposed.”
Fortunately, she had excellent backup — the Backstreet Boys. The group sang an adorable rendition of “I Want It That Way,” and Blunt proved that she could hold her own as a singer.
The A Quiet Place actress was initially nervous about taking on the role, because of Julie Andrews’ original iconic performance. However, she signed on to bring the beloved character back. Mary Poppins Returns is a sequel set in the 1930s, featuring a mix of new and old songs, and the next generation of the Banks children.
Advertisement
While Blunt may have been intimidated by taking on the role at first, this video is proof she definitely has the singing skills for it.
Advertisement