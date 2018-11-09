“You haven’t aged a bit!” a character tells Mary Poppins in the new trailer. And while it’s true the cast, crew, and music have changed in the upcoming sequel, there is something ageless and eternal about the title character herself.
In light of the reboot, people have drawn comparisons to iconic British characters like James Bond and Doctor Who. But Emily Blunt, the actress who will play Poppins, has another thought on one of the most famous characters of all time. “She’s a superhero,” Blunt tells Vogue in their December cover story. “You could say she’s some sort of angel. She recognizes what people need, and she gives it to them, yet they discover something about themselves in the process.”
In the forthcoming film, Mary Poppins is back to help the children Michael Banks, one of the original siblings she took care of in the original. Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton will star alongside Blunt, taking a role similar but not identical to Dick Van Dyke's character. Finally, the sequel will take place in the 1930s as a nod to the original book series.
The iconic 1964 film left Blunt and Miranda with big shoes to fill. “I remember a feeling of slight panic creeping in,” Blunt admitted. However, the roles and a few new songs were tailored for her and Miranda. The more significant changes appear to be setting the film up to begin a franchise, and Blunt has already admitted that she would be happy to do more Mary Poppins films.
Fans seem equally excited. Dwayne Johnson tweeted that the film was “The kinda movie you didn’t know you needed in your life, until you realize it’s exactly what you needed.” Julie Andrews, who played Poppins in the original, reportedly called the casting choices of the new film “wonderful.”
As for why Mary Poppins hasn’t aged a bit, Blunt was vague about what exactly the governess’s magic comes from. “There’s nobody else like her — which she quite likes.”
