In light of the reboot, people have drawn comparisons to iconic British characters like James Bond and Doctor Who . But Emily Blunt, the actress who will play Poppins, has another thought on one of the most famous characters of all time. “She’s a superhero,” Blunt tells Vogue in their December cover story. “You could say she’s some sort of angel. She recognizes what people need, and she gives it to them, yet they discover something about themselves in the process.”