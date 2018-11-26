The Sex Toy Deals You Need To Snap Up On Cyber Monday

Sure, you may know Black Friday for its fashion sales and Cyber Monday for its tech discounts, but by no means should you sleep on the vast number of deals cropping up on your favorite sex toy retailers' sites during this holiday shopping season.
Whether you're in the market for a new wand vibrator or a glass dildo, you're bound to find what you're looking for on Cyber Monday — and most likely for a fraction of its regular price. Of course, diving into a whole internet's worth of sales can be daunting. That's why we've rounded up some of the most tempting sex toy discounts out there.
Read on to find your nightstand's latest addition, no matter your budget.