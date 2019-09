Connie Britton Has Joined The Fox News Movie

The film, which Coming Soon reports is tentatively titled Fair and Balanced, tells the story of how Ailes was finally ousted from power after sexually harassing many female staffers over the course of decades. It was a long, drawn-out ousting: it took the work of famous journalists such as Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly , who added their voices to the chorus of women that reported instances of sexual misconduct at the media company, to finally push Ailes out. Ailes resigned from Fox News in 2016 and died in 2017.