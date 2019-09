If these are the consequences for someone like Gretchen Carlson, imagine the situation for women who lack the same financial means, education, and resources. A single, sub-minimum-wage-earning waitress and mother of three, or a hotel housekeeper with limited English proficiency and a family, could not afford to complain or report sexual harassment or abuse. These women's silence comes at great cost, forcing them to exchange their personal safety and well-being for putting food on the table for their families. And, unfortunately, this is not a far-fetched or unusual scenario for low-wage working women, the majority of whom are women of color 2015 survey of 2,235 female employees conducted by Cosmopolitan found that one in three women ages 18 to 34 has been sexually harassed at work, and 81% of women surveyed had experienced some form of verbal harassment at the workplace, with 75% saying they had been targeted by male coworkers. Another study from the National Sexual Violence Resource Center in 2013 showed similar numbers , with 38% of women having experienced sexual harassment in the workplace. It’s much worse for low-wage women and tipped workers. A 2014 survey by Restaurant Opportunities Centers United found that more than half of women in food service — the fastest-growing industry in the country — report experiencing sexual harassment from customers, vendors, managers, or coworkers on at least a weekly basis. Indeed, the restaurant industry is the single-largest source of sexual harassment charges filed by women with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.The Gretchen Carlson story should serve as an important reminder of the disturbing pervasiveness of sexual harassment in the workplace, as well as how difficult it is for any woman to escape from such a circumstance. On a macro level, we need to overhaul this culture that immediately blames and seeks to silence victims instead of listening to their complaints, investigating their allegations, and offering assistance. On a micro level, there are ways to improve the response to and interventions for women who face sexual harassment or abuse at the workplace. This moment presents an opportunity to assess your work environment, reporting procedures, and harassment policies, whether you’re a member of management or an employee. Employers should be proactive in ensuring they have policies that meet the needs of their employees, and employees should take the time to review workplace policies and reporting procedures so they know what to do to help a coworker or themselves.Although Ailes faces consequences for the allegations leveled against him, the consequences for Gretchen Carlson in the court of public opinion, and potentially in the news industry, unfortunately may linger for some time. However, because a well-known journalist had a podium, a voice amplified by her status, access, and notoriety, Fox News may review its sexual harassment policies and firm up reporting procedures. But what about those workplaces that don’t have such a light shined on them?