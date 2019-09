What Every Woman Needs To Read About Fox News’ Sexual Harassment Suit

It’s easy to list a dozen or more reasons why a woman might not come forward and speak up when she’s sexually harassed by her boss. And when the man who is responsible for your livelihood is one of the most powerful executives in the world, it becomes even more difficult. What does Carlson have to win in this situation? She’s putting her career on the line. And as with most sexual-harassment cases, it comes down to "he said"/"she said." Ailes is rich, successful, and has the support of top lawyers and a huge network behind him. If the case goes to trial, Carlson will likely see her entire personal life ripped open for the world to see. She’s already being judged in the court of public opinion — and by former coworkers.Last month, Carlson’s colleague Megyn Kelly joined Sheryl Sandberg’s new Lean In campaign , Together Women Can, which aims to encourage women to speak up for each other. Kelly has been silent since the charges came out against Ailes, defending neither Carlson nor her boss. Surely, this is one of those times that Sandberg was talking about — when women should defend their female colleagues and not ignore these upsetting allegations. Kelly has proven her ability to hold her own against strong men — her response to Donald Trump’s rude comments has become almost legendary — and yet she hasn’t said anything about the allegations against the man who’s responsible for her paycheck.Van Susteren and other Fox employees are only speaking to their personal experiences at Fox — and they’re lucky it’s been a good work environment for them. But the only two people who can speak to the private interactions between Ailes and Carlson that are alleged in the suit are Ailes and Carlson. So how can these women be so quick to shut Carlson down? It seems as journalists, they should search for all sides of the story — and remain silent until they’re sure of all the facts. Maybe they aren’t so different from many women out there who feel pressured into toeing the company line in order to enjoy a little job security? That could certainly explain an unwillingness to speak out.Update: This story has been edited and quotes have been removed.