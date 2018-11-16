Frank Ocean Just Made His Instagram Public & It's A Gold Mine

Frank Ocean is ready to let us into his crazy year. Last night, the Blonde singer made his notoriously private Instagram public, unleashing a year and a half of content onto our feeds. Photos include the artist posing with Ansel Elgort (his first post on Instagram back in May 2017), Brad Pitt dancing, and Tyler the Creator cheesing at the camera.
He knew how big of a moment it was to let fans into this part of his life, posting a shirtless photo of himself with the caption "Welcome" last night when he first opened up his feed.
"The world is a better place now," one fan commented on the photo.
"This is the best thing to happen ever," another wrote.
And they're not wrong. This is like a whole world we never knew existed. Here's Pitt dancing:
Here's my mood this Christmas:
Here's Zoë Kravitz:
But this is only a TASTE of what this world of treasures has to offer. Peruse his whole Instagram here!
