Kanye West Doing Karaoke With Mark Zuckerberg Is Cursed

While Kanye West may have walked back his controversial comments about race and politics, he's still managing to ruffle feathers. The rapper posted a photo of himself, Mark Zuckerberg, and others singing karaoke — the same day the New York Times revealed revealed that Facebook, among other things, had a Republican opposition-research firm discredit activist protesters.
Of course, we don't know if this photo was taken the same day it was posted, or even what they were singing — but I am going to attempt to guess. Choosing a karaoke song is always a weighty task but if you're one of the most controversial rappers dueting with one of the most controversial tech figures, both of whom have some amends to make, then the song choice takes on a particular gravitas.
We sang Backstreet Boys I want it that way pic.twitter.com/IzGHk7i7OP— ye (@kanyewest) November 15, 2018
Some options for if, like West and Zuckerberg, you've got the whole world angry at you:
"Sorry" by Justin Bieber
"Oops, I Did It Again" by Britney Spears
"Sorry Not Sorry" by Demi Lovato
"Oh No" by Marina And The Diamonds
"Apologize" by One Republic
"You're Not Sorry" by Taylor Swift
Let's hope it was mostly singing that went down between the two and not some scheme for West to bring his next rant to Facebook. If Zuckerberg wants to be featured on West's next single, then that's something I'm all ears for.
