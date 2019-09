How To Get A Job At Amazon – According To Someone Who Did

"Prep, prep, and prep some more," she says of the series of one-on-one interviews . She specifically mentioned the STAR method as something that helped her successfully navigate each question . STAR stands for: Situation, Task, Action, Result. First, you describe the situation you were in, then the task you were responsible for, what actions you took to complete the task, and finally what the results were. For example, an Amazon hiring manager might ask (according to its website): "When did you take a risk, make a mistake, or fail? How did you respond, and how did you grow from that experience?" When it comes to behavioral-based interviewing, the company wants to know how you will react and work within a variety of situations. Using the STAR method can help keep your thoughts organized.