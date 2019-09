This winter, the smartest way to get CVS' crazy-good deals without the checkout-line headache is to shop online. And we'd recommend clicking over to CVS.com right now, because there's a sweet flash sale going on in the virtual beauty aisle. Today only, when you buy one full-price beauty or personal-care product — be it a rich night cream or Zicam tablets — you can get a second one for free, plus free shipping, when you use the code DAILYFREE at checkout.