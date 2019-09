When she was in full makeup, she said, the cast and the crew of the movie would barely look at her. The makeup, by the way, took three hours to complete. Robbie looks utterly different in the film , so much so that the first few photos from set (paparazzi pics) quickly became social media darlings . Elizabeth, the historical figure, was scarred from a childhood bout of smallpox, and Robbie had to put on a bald cap every morning to mimic her look. As a result, she was ostracized on set.