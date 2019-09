The overall theme of this year's Oscar movies is that it's pretty lonely at the top! That's certainly the message from A Star is Born and in the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos film The Favourite . Now we can add to that list Mary Queen of Scots, the biopic about Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth's brief tenure as co-leaders of England. Margot Robbie, who plays Elizabeth in the movie, says that while making the movie, she was lonely. "It was very alienating," she told Harper's Bazaar of her experience shooting the movie. "And I felt very lonely. It was an interesting social experiment."