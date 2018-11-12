If there was one breakout success story at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards, it was Freeform’s Shadowhunters. The fan-favorite fantasy series took home four awards, including TV Show Of 2018, Bingeworthy Show Of 2018 — yes those are different — and lead performer trophies for stars Katherine McNamara and Harry Shum Jr. Those two winning performers respectively play Shadowhunters’ badass leading lady Clary Fray and one half the beloved Malec ship, Magnus Bane.
After Shadowhunters’ banner night, it’s likely fans everywhere are wondering what’s next for the Mortal Instruments adaptation, which was technically cancelled in June 2018. Thankfully, Freeform will still gift the world with Shadowhunters season 3B despite the drama’s looming end (the memorable May 2018 finale was merely the midseason closer).
Ahead of Shadowhunters’ goodbye season, we scoured the Internet for all the spoilers and details we can find for the series’ last episodes. Keep reading for every Shadowhunter season 3B secret your heart desires.
