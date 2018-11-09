Out of all of Issa’s friends on Insecure, Seales’ face was the only one that was familiar to me when the show premiered. She has been part of the Black pop culture landscape in different capacities since I was a kid. During the ‘90s she had a recurring role on the Nickelodeon sitcom My Brother and Me as the wry best friend of the main character's older sister. She was one of the few representations of Black girlhood in the children's TV space at the time. Her other on-screen gigs included an appearance on Russell Simmon’s Def Poetry Jam, where she read an original poem about wannabe rappers, and as a VJ on MTV2’s Sucker Free Countdown which exclusively played hip-hop videos.