My incredible mother speaking to her supporters, thanking them for their tireless work, and urging them all to stay determined. We may have lost this fight, but it’s only made us more resolute. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work. A lot of progress was made tonight and we need to keep the blue wave rolling! I’m sending all my love to everyone who worked on this campaign. You restored my faith in this country. ❤️