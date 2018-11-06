The midterm elections are upon us (did you vote yet?) and celebrities are coming out on social media to reiterate the importance of voting. Now, Beyoncé is making her voice heard, and reaching out to her 119 million Instagram followers and reminding them exactly what they need to do on Tuesday, November 6.
You know that saying, "You have as many hours in the day as Beyoncé?" Well, the "Countdown" singer used one of hers to hit the polls, where she voted for Democrat Beto O'Rourke to become the next senator of Texas. At least, that's what the Houston native's hat seemingly implies.
"I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice. We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right," Bey wrote on Instagram, while sharing a slideshow of herself rocking that Beto hat. "We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day! Every vote counts. Every race matters. Everywhere."
Fans loved Bey's message – and others even joined the Beyhive thanks to her endorsement.
"suddenly i stan you because you like beto," wrote one.
"IMPEACH TRUMPH AND PUT BEYONCE IN OFFICE," another added.
One member of the Beyhive concluded: "Hive time to get in Formation to them polls!"
Beyoncé isn't the first celebrity to endorse O'Rourke, who is up against the Donald Trump-backed Republican Ted Cruz. Musician Khalid endorsed O'Rourke on Twitter. Eva Longoria has campaigned for the Senate hopeful. LeBron James wore his own Beto hat at the AT&T center in San Antonio. Travis Scott joined O'Rourke on the campaign trail, and Willie Nelson even sang alongside O'Rourke in a new ad.
