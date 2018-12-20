10 Perfect Gifts For The Photographer In Your Life

The holidays are fast approaching, and we've rounded up our favorite gifts for the photography-inclined friends and family members on your nice list this year. If you have a designated friend you always hand your phone to because you know they take the best photos, this list is for them.
Whether they are looking to add to their studio equipment, need a new bag to carry their gear, or are looking for a fun instant camera to document all their holiday parties, we've got a little something for everyone. Well, everyone that likes photography. Who knows, they might appreciate your gift so much that they'll use their new gear to take amazing photos of you for your Instagram.
Click through to see our top picks for all the photographers on our holiday shopping lists this year.