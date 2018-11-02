Your Reproductive Rights Are On The Ballot On Tuesday

Today, in my home state of Louisiana, and in far too many states like it, my daughters have fewer rights than I did growing up. They have less access to care and more barriers to accessing it where it does exist. The path to win back our rights starts at voting booths on November 6. Having Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court means that there is no backstop against the anti-women’s health politicians in the White House, in Congress, and in state legislatures across the country. But this election is our chance to put a check on them and to turn the tide, by voting for candidates who will fight for our reproductive health and rights. That’s the only way we ensure that our children and grandchildren have more rights than we do today.