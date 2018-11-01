Paulette Jordan Is Neither Democrat Nor Republican—She's Purely Idaho

What’s also clear from watching her in action is that Jordan’s populist appeal is not just a play for support, but the result of a real connection. Jordan’s focus on disenfranchised communities like Kellogg comes from the fact that she sees her own story in these communities: As someone who was raised in a low-income household by a single mother on the Coeur d’Alene Reservation, she knows a lot about rural poverty. She’s spent her entire career, from the time she spent serving on theCoeur d’Alene Tribal Council to her two terms in the state Legislature, trying to raise the concerns of everyday people. “Coming from a very impoverished, very rural community, I sought out those voices to be represented in the state House because they were the ones who were not represented as often as I felt they should be,” she says. “These are the voices that I fight for and want to ensure that they maintain a seat at the table.”