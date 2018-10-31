"There was a hilarious story about a friend of ours [Rieger and her wife, Suzanne] that had passed — that's a sentence you don’t hear often. 'I have a funny ghost story.' Who says that? Our friend Pana came to visit me in the house. She opened the door, came in, and made an audible noise. In life, Pana was someone with whom I had to have a strict rule in the house, which was: Close the door. She always left damn door open. It was an ongoing thing. Lo and behold, in spirit form, she left the door open just to play with me. When we cross over, we’re still us. She’s still funny. She was making a point. Now, that’s the story I tell about Pana, not the torturously long illness she dealt with.