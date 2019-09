As for Langford’s reported role in Avengers 4 — well, we’re in uncharted sci-fi territory now, so pretty much anything is fair game. After Infinity War (spoiler alert), half of the galaxy’s population was wiped out. So would Langford be playing one of the surviving 50%? Alternately, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Avengers 4 will apparently contain some flashbacks — so even if her character didn’t make it, will Langford appear as an important figure in one of our heroes’ pasts? Maybe she is suiting up herself as another badass she-ro alongside Brie Larson’s incoming Captain Marvel — or maybe, horrifyingly, she’ll appear as one of Thanos’ evil minions instead.