David Schwimmer Has A Hilarious Message For His Beer Bandit Twin

When the internet joked that David Schwimmer resembles a man who allegedly stole a 12-pack from a restaurant, the Friends star said “Hold my beer.”
On Tuesday, England’s Blackpool Police Department took to their official Facebook page to share an image of a man leaving a restaurant with what appears to be a case of beer.
"Do you recognise this man?" the police department wrote. "We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th September."
“Being married three times does this to a man,” joked one fan, referring to Ross’ famous "three divorces" from Carol (Anita Barone), Emily (Helen Baxendale) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston.)
“In this guy’s defence I heard someone had stolen his leftover thanksgiving sandwich,” said another, referring to Ross’ stolen "moist-maker"-filled sandwich. "He’s probably just trying to get even."
"Please be careful on the way back from Blackpool North. He was seen with a group of thugs carrying a couch shouting ‘pivot’ at them," added a third, referring to — well, honestly, why haven’t you seen this iconic Friends episode yet?!
Schwimmer — who will next play a love interest on Will & Grace — apparently realized that his NBC character was getting the blame, and sought to prove his innocence.
"Officers, I swear it wasn't me,” wrote Schwimmer on Twitter. “As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."
He then shared a video of himself snagging some beer of his own.
Officers, I swear it wasn't me.— schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018
As you can see, I was in New York.
To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR
But don’t worry, guys: This was from a store just around the corner from Central Perk. He hasn’t been back to England since that time he said the wrong name at his own wedding.
