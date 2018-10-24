Amazon's Cashier-Less Supermarket Is Finally Coming To New York City

Amazon is preparing to open it's first cashier-less store in New York City, reports Recode. New Yorkers will soon be able to walk in and pick up lunch or an after-work bottle of wine and walk out without waiting for a cashier. The new store will reportedly be located in Brookfield Place across the street from the World Trade Center in Manhattan's Battery Park.
If it's anything like the Amazon Go stores that have opened in Seattle, San Francisco, and Chicago, the store will be similar to a grab-and-go, quick lunch spot or convenience store offering pre-made meals, snacks, and baked goods. It's not been confirmed by Amazon whether the store will be like the other Amazon Go locations, or if it will be more like a grocery store.
Previous locations have been such a source of fascination that they have become tourist attractions. While the concept is futuristic, the stores themselves look like an everyday grocery store with the exception of the very high tech turnstiles at the entry.
Amazon Go stores automatically charge customers for their items when they exit using a combination of cameras, sensors, and computer vision. The concept was first announced in December 2016, with the first ever store opening on the ground floor of the company's Seattle headquarters.
If you don't find yourself in Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, or New York City on a regular basis, you won't be missing out for long: Amazon has announced intentions to open as many as 3,000 locations by 2021, according to Bloomberg.
