Amazon's cutting edge supermarket doesn't look much different than a regular old supermarket, aside from the sleek entry and exit turnstiles.
The ceilings are covered with some serious surveillance — AKA a "highly accurate" camera system that monitors your every shopping move to help determine what you're taking off shelves and walking out of the store with.
Gianna Puerini, an Amazon VP, claims that the new grocery concept is not replacing jobs but "shifting the kind of work that folks do," with a team of chefs cooking up and supplying store products in addition to an in-store (orange uniform-clad) task force of customer experience reps.
Although the store's shopping process may be next-level, price points are meant to be on par with other grocery chains — it shells out both brand name goods along with Amazon's private Wickedly Prime label.
Not only does Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology track and total each item that you remove from the shelf for purchase, but it also collects the data on that item — taking note not only of your most personal grocery preferences, but also which items leave the shelves and which are put back.
It's officially open! #AmazonGo is open here in Seattle and it's a media frenzy! So far, shoppers are loving it pic.twitter.com/IIZZW4Vplv— KING5 Photog Jim (@King5unit9) January 22, 2018
We just checked out the #AmazonGo store in Seattle, now open to the public, here’s what it looks like inside:— Paayal Zaveri (@paayalzaveri) January 22, 2018
(@dee_bosa) pic.twitter.com/EqznTlg5CK
I give it about 12 hours before someone posts a YouTube video of themselves shoplifting from the new #AmazonGo store! ??— Chris Gledhill (@cgledhill) January 22, 2018
See the black squares everywhere? It’s cameras & sensors feeding an underlying algorithm for the detection of products & customers. Black dots on the salad: machine readable information. #AmazonGo #handelsblatt pic.twitter.com/Py0KR37jKJ— Britta Weddeling (@bweddeling) January 22, 2018
The future of modern convenience is now. #AmazonGo pic.twitter.com/nPIAxQ6Xld— Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) January 22, 2018
What if you put more in your bag than $ you have in your account? ? #amazongo Also how are ppl not going to be clogged in these gates!?What if you’re shopping with someone else but you’re holding their stuff ? pic.twitter.com/wZoA8TVd66— Booberlee (@booberlee) January 22, 2018
I think I just shoplifted?? #AmazonGo didn’t charge me for my Siggi’s yogurt ? #nolinesnocheckout #freestuff pic.twitter.com/RDPhC5ryXD— Deirdre Bosa (@dee_bosa) January 22, 2018