New Peppermint Bark Oreos Are Already Available Ahead Of The Holiday Season

The holidays can be stressful, which is why it's not the best feeling when we start hearing Christmas music in elevators and seeing holiday decorations in stores before Halloween has even been celebrated. That said, when we recently came across the news that a brand new limited edition holiday-themed Oreo has already been released, we were ready to dig in as soon as possible, Halloween candy be damned. The newest addition to Oreo's extensive lineup of cookies is a Peppermint Bark Oreo that looks so delicious it actually makes us want to fast forward through Thanksgiving.
If you're thinking wait a minute, I've heard the words Oreo and peppermint together before. Are we sure this cookie is new? First of all, congratulations, you possess an impressive amount of Oreo knowledge. In years past, Candy Cane Oreos and Peppermint Oreos have been released in honor of the holidays. However, this new version of the flavor combo is a bit different.
According to the packaging, the creme filling in the Peppermint Bark Oreos contain "crunchy sugar crystals." While it's still unclear whether the crunchy crystals are bits of peppermint or candy cane, we're assuming they'll taste a bit like one of our favorite Trader Joe's holiday products, Candy Cane Joe-Joe's. Hopefully, these are just as good.
We first discovered the new limited edition Peppermint Bark Oreos through the Instagram account @junkfoodaisle. According to the junk food fan account, this never-before-seen flavor can be found at WinCo Foods, locations of which are mostly concentrated on the west coast. If you're not in that neck of the woods but still desperately want to taste Peppermint Bark Oreos as soon as possible, fear not because they're already available on Target.com and Amazon. Don't worry, trying out Peppermint Bark Oreos early doesn't mean you have to start listing to Christmas carols or hanging up wreaths just yet, so really, you've got nothing to lose.
