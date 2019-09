In the next month, it's mostly movies that are making their way off the site, and unfortunately, it's a lot of classics. Big movie names like Amelie, Cruel Intentions, and Jurassic Park (doesn't it feel like those just arrived ?) are getting the axe, as well as any sequels that may have accompanied them. In particularly devastating news for me, Paddington is also leaving in the middle of November, and the only comfort is that a whole bunch of new, wholesome holiday content will be taking its place.