November is a big month for Netflix. A huge number of new titles are coming to the streaming service, but there's only so much that can fit without saying goodbye to the movies and shows that are already there. You never know what you've got 'till it's gone, so this list is to help you avoid that fate and take one last look at your favorite shows before they disappear into the entertainment ether.
In the next month, it's mostly movies that are making their way off the site, and unfortunately, it's a lot of classics. Big movie names like Amelie, Cruel Intentions, and Jurassic Park (doesn't it feel like those just arrived?) are getting the axe, as well as any sequels that may have accompanied them. In particularly devastating news for me, Paddington is also leaving in the middle of November, and the only comfort is that a whole bunch of new, wholesome holiday content will be taking its place.
Luckily, it's not a huge list this month of content we'll be losing, but you can study up ahead so you know what your next few Saturday nights will look like.