Kim K Is Riding Kanye's Endorsements Of Trump As Far As They'll Take Her

While Kanye West’s Donald Trump-antics have mostly left Kim Kardashian West shaking her head, the reality TV star and entrepreneur admits that they do have an unexpected upside.
In a new interview with Richardson magazine, Kardashian admitted that West’s relationship with the president has given her opportunities that she wouldn’t have otherwise. It’s for that reason she intends to just keep her head down amid the controversy.
“I am aware that Kanye speaking out in favor of Trump got me through the door — got him to pick up my call,” Kardashian explained to the magazine. “I’ve always had different opinions than Kanye. But when I went there, and when I saw what could be done, I realized that I could get more done if I just stayed focused on the issue I was passionate about instead of complaining.”
Earlier this year, Kardashian successfully advocated for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison for a first-time drug offense. So, this “keep my head down” thought process seems to be working just fine for her, no matter how mind-boggling doing so may seem to those on the outside.
Overall, when it comes to facing challenges or setbacks, whether Kanye West or life-related, Kardashian is clear on the fact that she likes to tackle them head-on.
“Everyone deals with things differently, and I seem to deal with things, whether the sex tape, the robbery, even the death of my dad, who was the most important person in my life — I push to just overcome it,” Kardashian said. “I just don’t have a victim mentality. That’s never been my personality.”
