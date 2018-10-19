The episode ends with a semi-impassioned monologue from Steven, who wishes he could be at peace. Peace appears to be the mission of this series. Many of the people involved in the case — even the Halbachs, tight-lipped as they are — aren't at peace. Steven's 55th birthday celebration is fraught by the health of his parents. Dolores can barely walk after her surgery. Allan forgets his driver's license on the way to the prison, which prevents him from going inside the courthouse. Barb Tadych is busy campaigning to get a "Barb Tadych" law put in place, a bill that would prevent anyone 16 and under from being interrogated without a parent present. Hell, Nirider and Drizin have hung their careers on this, especially Nirider, who has been working on this case since she was a student. Zellner has staked her reputation on this case. This is her 18th post-conviction trial. At this point in this series, or at this level of the court system, some good peace is hard to find.