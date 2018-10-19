Joe Alwyn Is An Advocate Of Taylor Swift's Newfound Political Activism

In the 12 days since Taylor Swift threw her support behind two Democratic candidates in Tennessee, President Donald Trump has publicly rebuked her and conservative Republicans have belittled her opinion. But the singer has also inspired plenty of insightful think pieces and a surge in voting registration ahead of the midterm election this November.
One steadfast supporter of Swift's newfound political activism is boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who told ET, "I think it's great. I think it's important" of the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer's advocacy.
"I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country," Swift captioned her October 7 Instagram post announcing her endorsements of Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives. She continued: "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent."
Alwyn's comments come on the heels of yet another call to action by Swift on Instagram, this time about early voting. Swift wrote alongside a photo of her feet, "Something I wish I knew about when I was 18 and voting for the first time: EARLY VOTING. It makes it so quick and easy to cast your vote before November 6."
