Conservative writer Charlie Kirk responded to Swift’s post by tweeting, “Before you endorse a candidate maybe you should learn something about the candidates. You have no idea what you are talking about. Marsha is a strong woman who will be the next US Senator from Tennessee.” Kirk later espoused on Fox & Friends that he thinks Swift had someone help her write the post. It’s a repeat of a refrain Swift has had to battle in music throughout her career. Ever since she took off as a successful artist, people have questioned if she writes her own songs , because, apparently, you can’t be as famous as Taylor Swift and be a talented songwriter. Her level of success doesn’t and shouldn’t negate her talent or ability to articulate her opinion, much less to research who is running in her state and write an Instagram caption about it.