Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs is still missing, four days after she disappeared, and the FBI is asking for the public's help in finding her.
Closs, 13, went missing from her Barron County home early Monday morning, after a cryptic 911 call in which dispatchers could hear a "disturbance" in the background but no contact was made with the caller. It isn't known at this time who made the call. Police believe Closs was in the home when the call was made.
Neighbors reported hearing two gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. Law enforcement arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call and found Closs' parents, James and Denise, dead from gunshot wounds. The Barron County's Sheriff's Office has confirmed their deaths were the result of homicide, though the murder weapons has not yet been located.
#FBIMilwaukee needs your help, as the search continues to bring home 13 year old Jayme Closs, now missing & endangered after her parents were found dead in their home in Barron, WI early this week. Call the tip line 1-855-744-3879.#FindJayme pic.twitter.com/rNELlQKJb6— FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) October 17, 2018
Investigators have received more than 400 tips related to the murders and to Closs' disappearance. They encourage anyone with information to call the tip line at 1-855-744-3879. The Barron County Sheriff's Department is currently working in tandem with the FBI and Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation in their effort to locate Closs.
