Amber Alert Issued For 13-Year-Old Wisconsin Girl After Parents Found Murdered

An Amber Alert has been issued for a Wisconsin teenager that law enforcement believes to be missing and endangered.
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday morning 911 received a call from a cell phone at 13-year-old Jayme Closs' residence. There was no contact with a person on the line but gunshots may have been heard in the background. When police arrived at the home they found the bodies of parents James Closs, 56, and his wife Denise, 46. The Barron County sheriff's department has not released their cause of death. Closs is not a suspect in her parent's death.
In a press conference, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told reporters that he is asking for the community's help in identifying any possible suspects. He said that anybody involved may have exhibited recent changes in behavior including missing work, or might have changed their appearance. He asked that anyone with any information contact the tip line at 1-855-744-3879. Barron County is working in tandem with the FBI, and the Department of Criminal Investigation. They are actively monitoring Closs' phone and social media accounts.
At this time law enforcement do not believe the 13-year-old ran away.
"Our number one goal is to bring Jayme home," said Fitzgerald.
The Sheriff also stated that his teams are actively following up on all leads including reports that Close may have been spotted in Miami on Monday afternoon. A witness reported that she was in the company of "two well dressed bearded men" driving a black Ford Explorer with Wisconsin plates.
However, in a second press conference at 4PM today, Sheriff Fitzgerald reported that there was no credible evidence to support the Miami sighting.
Barron County School Superintendent Diane Tremblay told reporters, "Jayme is a sweet, quiet girl who loves to dance. She is a runner on the cross country team."
Closs was last seen Sunday afternoon at a family gathering. She is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with green eyes and blond or strawberry hair.
