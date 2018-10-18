Prince Harry is sporting some new tech while on a royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga with Meghan Markle and if you don't look closely, you'd miss it.
Ever since getting married in May, Prince Harry has not been seen without his gold band on his left hand, but he's recently added another piece of jewelry to his collection. Lately, he's been seen with a new ring on his right hand that is more tech savvy than sentimental: It's an Oura ring, a smart ring that not only tracks the wearer's body temperature, pulse, and activity throughout the day, but it also tracks the wearer's sleep patterns.
"Oura tracks you 24/7 so you can build an accurate, insightful baseline of information about yourself from which you can grow and improve. Sleep better. Improve your performance," explains Oura's website.
The ring also tracks the wearer's respiratory rate as well. Prince Harry is no doubt on a busy, tight schedule while on tour. It's important to remember to take a minute to breathe, something he can now track with the Oura ring. Like most fitness devices, the ring also tracks total steps calories burned. All the information is sent to an app on your phone which allows you to see your scores and gives you daily feedback on ways to improve your health. For those of us who like the idea of tracking our fitness, but don't like the bulkiness of a smart watch, the idea of a ring tracking everything is very appealing: You get all the health and fitness feedback in a much smaller, sleeker accessory.
Prince Harry appears to be wearing the Heritage ring in black. Unlike just about anything Meghan Markle wears, it's not sold out and you can get one for yourself for $299. If a black ring isn't your style, the Oura ring also comes in silver, rose gold, and dark gray.
