The ring also tracks the wearer's respiratory rate as well. Prince Harry is no doubt on a busy, tight schedule while on tour. It's important to remember to take a minute to breathe, something he can now track with the Oura ring. Like most fitness devices, the ring also tracks total steps calories burned. All the information is sent to an app on your phone which allows you to see your scores and gives you daily feedback on ways to improve your health. For those of us who like the idea of tracking our fitness , but don't like the bulkiness of a smart watch, the idea of a ring tracking everything is very appealing: You get all the health and fitness feedback in a much smaller, sleeker accessory.