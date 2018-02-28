8 Wearable Products Worth Checking Out

This article was originally published on October 19, 2016.
We — along with the rest of the world — have spent much of the fall talking about iPhone this and iPhone that. Make no mistake about it: The iPhone X is pretty incredible, with a camera that rivals DSLR-quality shots and has the ability to withstand an accidental water spill.
But Apple hype aside, we've also been busy testing out other new tech products that are just as worthy of your consideration. Touchscreen smartwatches from Fossil and Michael Kors, Fitbit's latest addition to the fitness tracking world, a temperature-controlled mug, and a digital notepad that will take you back to the days of pen and paper all captured our attention.
Our testing was governed by a few simple criteria: Does it do what it claims to do? Does it have any additional benefits? And, ultimately, does it stand above its competitors?
Click through to see what we thought of eight hyped devices, and check back for more reviews in the future.