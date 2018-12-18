Brace Your Hearts For The Saddest Movies Of 2018

There should be a word for the "sad movie mood." You know, those gloomy Sunday afternoons where all you want is to snuggle on the couch and watch something that will make you weep (see: Coco, A Star Is Born). Why do we subject ourselves to especially sad movies if we know they'll make us sad? Maybe because they make us feel alive, too — and isn't that the point of watching movies to begin with?
We watch movies for the jolts of emotion they induce, from adrenaline bursts to romance-induced swoons to lots and lots of tears. We find ourselves deliberately seeking out movies that will make us feel, which is probably why A Star Is Born has ignited such a cultural movement.
If you're in search of a good cathartic cry, then the movies of 2018 have got you covered. Behold: A slate of tragic survival movies, devastating documentaries, and dramas that don't hold back. Get your tissues ready.