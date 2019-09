Believe It Or Not, Another Iconic Blonde Was Considered For Lili Reinhart's Riverdale Role

Much like its sister series Riverdale, Sabrina, premiering on October 26, will be dark and nothing like the ‘90s comedy many of us grew up loving. From full-out devil worshipping to an Exorcist-inspired episode , this iteration will have plenty of horror elements pulsing through it. Fortunately, it will also feature plenty of feminist moments, according to Shipka, who cited this as one of the reasons she was drawn to the role in an interview with Vulture