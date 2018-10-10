Remember When A Royal Was On Friends?

All the headlines about Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie's wedding this weekend has me thinking about the royals. All of them. Including the mother of the bride at the October 12 nuptials, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.
Following her scandalous and very public divorce from Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, Fergie, as she is commonly known, became a kind of celebrity in her own right. She was a regular on Oprah Winfrey's talk show, she was a Weight Watchers spokesperson, and she briefly appeared in one of the best Friends plot lines of all time.
A die-hard fan might remember the two-parter where the gang goes off to London to see Ross (David Schwimmer) marry Emily (Helen Baxendale). You know, the one where he says Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) name during the vows.
Ahead of the wedding, Joey (Matt Le Blanc) sets off on an epic sightseeing trip around London, chancing on Richard Branson and, you guessed it, a very friendly Fergie. Monica (Courtney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) — who first hooked up during the episode! — can barely hold it together when they play back the video Fergie recorded for Joey. "Hi Chandler, Joey says you don't really like his hat, but I think it's kind of dashing," she says of Joey's giant Union Jack hat. It's a perfect celebrity cameo.
Watch the full clip below.
