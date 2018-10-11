Ahead of the wedding, Joey (Matt Le Blanc) sets off on an epic sightseeing trip around London, chancing on Richard Branson and, you guessed it, a very friendly Fergie. Monica (Courtney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) — who first hooked up during the episode! — can barely hold it together when they play back the video Fergie recorded for Joey. "Hi Chandler, Joey says you don't really like his hat, but I think it's kind of dashing," she says of Joey's giant Union Jack hat. It's a perfect celebrity cameo.