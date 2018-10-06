We Tried Anastasia Beverly Hill's Holiday Collection — & Here's Our Unfiltered Opinion

Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
It's time for holiday cheer! Okay, maybe not quite yet, but for us makeup lovers, it is time to bask in the excitement of new holiday collections. And while we're barely into fall, it's never too early to get your vanities ready for all that glitter and gold. What's more, shopping early might actually help you justify a holiday purchase since we all know that a little shimmer can work wonders when dressing up for Halloween.
But before you get overwhelmed with all the festive collections that are launching, we're here to help you figure out what's worth shelling out coins for and how best to wear them if you do. First on our list is the Anastasia Beverly Hills holiday lineup, which includes a 14-pan eyeshadow palette, lip gloss set, metallic liquid lipstick kit, and loose glitter.
So how do they look on? R29 staffers to put all of these products to the test, ahead.
