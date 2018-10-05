Malevolent has all the hallmarks of a scary movie. It's set in a gloomy, isolated location. A bunch of teenagers look at a map while driving to said gloomy, isolated location — as if this were their one escape hatch from their fate. A supporting character breaks his leg on the way out. But in its ending, Malevolent distinguishes itself from other horror movies — because it's a particularly confusing ending. These are all your questions about the end of Malevolent, answered.