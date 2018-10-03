Summer of 2018 was dominated by the "In My Feelings" challenge, with fans and celebrities alike dancing along to the hit Drake song. But now that the song has run its course, a new viral dance trend has emerged. Twitter is in an uproar about “Uproar,” a new song from Lil Wayne’s highly anticipated upcoming album Tha Carter V.
The Swizz Beatz and Avenue produced song remixes G-Dep’s 2001 hit “Special Delivery,” using the same sample as the 2012 hit “Harlem Shake.” Last Saturday, Swizz posted a video of himself dancing to the song on Instagram, and so the #uproarchallenge was born.
Since then, the dance challenge has taken off, with fans mimicking the elaborate shoulder movements and some even adding flips off of cars and car doors. Lil Wayne himself responded with a video of him doing the challenge with his kids.
#Carter5 Thank you ?? ?? #UproarChallenge pic.twitter.com/5sup4nEIZX— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 1, 2018
“The #uproarchallenge is 648376294736281837252619x better than the #inmyfeelingschallenge,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Now that the Drake song has had its day, it’s time for the musician to move on and for Lil Wayne to take up the mantle of the next viral dance craze.
